This Cute dog Autumn Fall Design With A Cute Shiba Inu, Fall Tree And Pumpkin, Make Best Gift For Dog Lovers, Shiba Inu Owners Girls Women, Shiba Inu mom In Thanksgiving, Autumn, October, Halloween. Thankful Shiba Inu dog mom. This Is A Great Gift For Your Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandma, girlfriend, Wife, friends BFF Who Loves Dogs, To Celebrate This Special Thanksgiving Day, Fall, And Halloween Night. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem