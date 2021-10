If you have a favorite animal, then this panda bear design is just for you! Pandas are cute animals which eat bamboo and they live in Chinese forests but you also can see them in the zoo! Awesome gift idea for women, men, girls, boys and kids for Christmas, birthday or any other present giving occasion. Get this present for the special animal lover, zoo keeper or panda bear enthusiast in your life! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem