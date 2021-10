Just A Girl Who Loves Pumpkin Spice. Great ideas for family members & friends to wear it everyday, Halloween, Christmas, Birthday, Thanksgiving, or any other occasion. Just A Girl Who Loves Pumpkin Spice Funny Autumn Fall Graphic Designs. Ideal for woman, girl, daughter, mom, grandma, sister, mom, coworkers & friends who love autumn, pumpkin spice, fall leaves, farm. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem