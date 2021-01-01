From azura by spring step

Azura by Spring Step Women's Kacy Sneaker, White Mutli, 41 M EU (US 9.5-10 US)

$76.33
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Heel Height (approximately): 1 1/2" flat platform. Textile padded insole.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com