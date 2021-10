Give a country-pop and RandB vibe to your wardrobe with Women's Kane Brown Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt - Black. In classic black, this T-shirt is for all the fans of Kane Brown. Pair this fun T-shirt with some comfy joggers for a casual indoor day, listening to your favorite albums on a beautiful sunny day. Size: XL. Color: black/brown. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Band Logo. Material: Cotton.