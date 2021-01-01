La Sportiva Women's Karacal Shoe - 38.5 - Black / Red Plum

Features of the La Sportiva Women's Karacal Shoe Enjoy long distance training with this lightweight, High-cushioned and High volume Fit for maximum foot comfort Lightweight and breathable Uppers with burly traction and a rock guard for superior grip and protection Cushioned tongue is comfortable for allday training External medial and lateral stability counters Compressed eva offers High cushion and trusted stability Frixion t 2.0 rubber and varied lug depths provide combined traction and durability on all terrain High Density co-molded rockguard throughout the shoe for the ultimate underfoot protection 3D seamless mesh and thermo-reinforcement Thermo-formed toe cap Soft, long lasting compound with good grip FriXion sticky rubbers Are various sole compounds specifically designed for mountain sports FriXion rubber is custom formulated for maximum Performance Impact Brake System soles also offer superior grip on very steep terrain increase traction by 20% due to the sculpted heel brake, off set lugs and the synergy with the asymmetric axis of the foot Enhanced braking effect Enhanced shock absorption Reduced articultaion fatigue Upper: 3D Seamless Mesh and No-Sew Upper, Cushioned Tongue, Thermo-Adhesive framework, Thermo-Formed toe cap Lining: Abrasion Resistant Micro-fiber Midsole: 4mm Ortholite Insole, Compression Molded EVA, 1.5mm Dual-Density EVA Rock-Guard underfoot Sole: FriXion AT 2.0 with Impact Brake System, FLEX Inserts, 3mm lugs Cushioning: Midsole: 35A (Heel) and 32A (Forefoot)