Fit and Design: Relaxed fit cargo pants Back welt pocket with snap closure offers storage for the essentials Slant hand pockets Two patch pockets on the thighs with hidden hook-and-loop flap closure Structured waistband with encased elastic in the back achieves a closer fit Elasticated cuffs provide added comfort Embroidered The North Face® logo on left cargo pocket Technology: Non-PFC durable water-repellent finish helps keep you dry Additional Details: 29.5” inseam Average weight: 11.64oz