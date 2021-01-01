Obermeyer Women's Karin Winter Jacket, Size 8, Black

Fit & Design: Waterproof breathable technology to keep out snow and debris 2-way adjustable, helmet compatible hood with a quick slide attachment Fuzzy-fleece lined collar for a comfortable feel Zipper handwarmer pockets and zipper pass pockets Mesh gussets, zipper cuffs, and thumbhole inner cuffs Interior windguard with built in fleece chin warmer and interior electronics pockets Overlapping bonded panel construction Seamless bonded quilting with a 3D mesh lining Technology: Skier Critical™ seam sealing to keep the cold out Full-Motion™ Fusion fit for flexibility and performance RECCO® reflector for low-light activity Thermal Zone Distribution™ mapped insulation YKK® and AquaGuard® zippers CZV™ - Control Zone Ventilation for a breathable feel Snap-Away™ water-resistant powderskirt with stretch panel Additional Details: Adjustable hem Reflective logo Accessory ring