Women's Mad Love Kasandra Wide Width Slip-On Canvas Sneakers - Charcoal 8W, Grey

For a cute and comfortable everyday sneaker that pairs with tons of outfits, pick up the Kasandra Slip-On Canvas Sneakers from Mad Love. These slip-on sneakers come in a classic canvas design with elastic gore on each side for a comfy and snug fit that doesn't require tying any laces. The 99percent cotton upper on these slip-on sneaks gives them a soft feel for wearing year-round, and the supportive sole gives you enough cushion for everyday activities. With a simple and versatile look that goes with tons of outfits, you can slip on these sneakers with shorts and a T-shirt to run errands, or with a fun summer dress to keep your feet comfy when you're headed out to brunch. You’ll love that this pair is made with enviro-friendly and sustainable recycled material. Size: 8W. Color: Charcoal. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid.