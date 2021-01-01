Women's OluKai Kaula Pa'A Kapa Slip On Sneaker

Step out in style and enjoy a warm-weather outing wearing the OluKai Kaula Pa'A Kapa Slip On Sneaker. Features and Benefits Eco-friendly Soft, breathable microfiber lining made with recycled content Twin gore panels for easy on and off Removable, washable, dual-density, anatomical polyurethane footbed with gel insert Soft microfiber footbed cover with graphics inspired by a Waikiki sunset surf session Anatomical footbed that supports and positions your foot naturally The heel cup cradles the foot and provides stability and natural shock absorption The anatomical arch support system provides comfort and support to your feet Drop-In Heel® design provides breathability, easy wear, and shoe and slide functionality Braided and water-resistant jute rope co-molded with wet grip rubber Rubber pod outsole design inspired by island flora for added traction