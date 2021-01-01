Womens Keep Calm and Fish-On Angler, Sports, Fishing, SandyMApparel V-Neck T-Shirt

Keep Calm and Fish-On Angler, Sports, Fishing apparel, accessories, Going fishing, outdoor sports, angling, relaxing outdoors. Calming motivational fashionwear. Design goes with the British traditional theme. Fun, trendy, popular. Hook that fish fashion. Fashion begins with a solid white fish silhouette. Followed by the famous motivational "Keep Calm" quote. Ideal for the angler. A fun typography design by SandyMApparel. White design to keep with the traditional theme. Men, women, boys, girls fashionwear. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem