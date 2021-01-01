Tiered dress in black with golden foil polka-dots. The beautiful Kehlani dress is cut from lightweight georgette with golden holographic foil polka-dots. When the polka-dots catch the light, they reflect different colours. The dress features Victoriana ruffles and feminine frilled sleeves, it cascades into a floor-length, tiered skirt that ties at the waist with a matching belt. The dress can also be worn loose and the ties feature the Kalmar gold leaf. The Kehlani comes with a black georgette slip. Hand wash only Women's Black Kehlani Tiered Gypset & Gold Dress Large Kalmar