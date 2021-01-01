From bikini lab

Bikini Lab Women's Keyhole Front One Piece Swimsuit, Ink Blue//Solids, M

$56.10
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

ONE-PIECE CUT — The classic and sleek one-piece cut covers any worry spots while enhancing your natural curves MULTI COLORS — Choose from the color option that best fits your style, or pick one of each to mix and match ADJUSTABLE TIES — The self-tie closures allow for customization of fit and confidence in and out of the pool CUSTOMIZE YOUR SIZE — Consult our fit guide by clicking “Size Chart” above to determine which size will fit you best FOR MORE OPTIONS — Click our logo above to visit our store page and view the Bikini Lab tie front one-piece swimsuit and other styles within the Solids collection!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com