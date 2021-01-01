Bogs Women's Kicker A-Line Shoe - 10 - Black

The Bogs Women's Kicker A-Line Shoe is a slip-on for casual days running around town. Easy on and comfy for spring time, a fun and simple look that goes with shorts or jeans. Odor control helps them stay fresh and an eco EVA Footbed delivers comfort with every step. Features of the Bogs Women's Kicker A-Line Shoe Perforated Neo-Tech Upper increases air flow to regulate foot temperature Easy on/off DuraFresh bio-Technology that activates to fight unwanted odors Contoured eco EVA Footbed with gel cushioning and shank for support and stability