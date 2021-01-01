MUK LUKS Women's Kiki Boots

Sleek, Sassy, and Superior are just a few words to describe our Women's MUK LUKS Kiki Boots. These boots feature a foam insole and an elastic sidewall for a flexible fit. Our Kiki Boots will become a favorite as they can be paired with any outfit. Spot clean, no bleach, dry flat. Imported. - TPR Sole - 100% Polyester Faux Suede Upper - 100% Polyester Lining - Foam Insole - MUK LUKS Pull Tab - 1.25 inch heel - Multiple color options available in women's whole sizes 6-11