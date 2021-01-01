Burton Women's Kiley Jacket - Small - Barren Camo

The Burton Women's Kiley Jacket is a bomber-style jacket for hitting the streets post-big mountain days. Take a rest and enjoy the local mountaintown, strolling the sidewalks with this quilted warmer. The Slim Fit and short length dials in the look, while THERMOLITE synthetic Insulation offers low-bulk heat. The shell is waterproof and breathable, so when an unexpected Snow hits, you can continue on towards the coffee shop without changing course. Features of the Burton Women's Kiley Jacket Close to the body, with room for the garment to move Dryride mist-defy dwr fabric repels water while staying soft and comfortable Living lining mapped with nylon taffeta provides consistent temperature regulation without adding bulk or weight Low-bulk thermolite (140g) Insulation Uses 40% recycled materials to trap warm air and Features a larger surface Area to boost moisture evaporation Ribbed collar Stretch binding at cuffs Snap-away hem Snap-closure microfleece hand-warmer pockets