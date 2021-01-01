Mountain Equipment Women's Kinesis Jacket - 12 - Graphite

Features of the Mountain Equipment Women's Kinesis Jacket Lightweight 30D RS Nylon outer fabric with mechanical stretch, Highly breathable and windproof Warp-knit Octayarn lining for exceptional Insulation, breathability and comfort Mountain Hood HC is fully adjustable WomenG??s Active Fit with articulated and pre-shaped sleeves Two-way offset YKK molded center front zip 2 zipped hand pockets Napoleon chest pocket Adjustable cuffs and Dual tether hem drawcords Packs into hand pocket with Twin carabiner carry loops Fabric Details 100% Polyamide outer, 100% Polyester inner