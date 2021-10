The Sorel Kinetic Active Sandal is an adventure-ready pick that encourages you to step, run, and jump boldly into any weather. This sandal is designed with a removable molded polyurethane-like EVA footbed for excellent cushioning and easy customization. Features and Benefits Hook-and-loop strap closure with rubber detail Pigskin lining Removable molded polyurethane-like EVA footbed with pigskin topcover EVA midsole Molded TPU heel logo Molded rubber outsole