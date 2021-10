Features of the Sorel Women's Kinetic Rnegd Lace Shoe Upper: Breathable air mesh Upper Suede overlays in eyestay and heel TPU overlays in eyestay, quarter paneland toe tip Reflective TPU in toe tip and u-throat Reflective webbing in heel Cushioned collar for ankle comfort Textile lining Footbed: Molded PU-like EVA with textile topcover Midsole: Molded EVA with expressive iconic sorel scallop design Outsole: Molded rubber Outsole with High traction rubber