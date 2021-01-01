Sorel Women's Kinetic Rush Ripstop Shoe - 6.5 - Black

Features of the Sorel Women's Kinetic Rush Ripstop Shoe Upper: Synthetic nubuck leather on rear quarter with ripstop nylon forefoot. No-sew TPU film overlays add layer of depth to the design. Reflective webbing on heel pull with TPU heel clip stabilizer. Plush internal heel pocket for lockdown and comfort Footbed: Removable molded PU-Like EVA Footbed with cloth topcover Midsole: Molded full-length lively-foam EVA Outsole: Hi-traction rubber Outsole with innovative Kelvin wake pattern lugs for optimal flow and movement