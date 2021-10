Are you looking for a loving ribbon Idea for a cancer warrior, fighter or survivor? Perfect design for every human who is fighting against cancer or Cancerous tumor! Great design for every occasion. With this family matching breast cancer design you support anyone fighting cancer, going through therapy or chemo-therapy! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.