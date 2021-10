EXCLUSIVELY AT SAKS OFF FIFTH. Stylish booties accented with ribbing throughout. Textile and synthetic upper Round toe Slip-on style Back pull tab Textile and synthetic lining Padded insole Synthetic sole Imported SIZE Stacked heel, 2.5" (65mm) Shaft, about 7" Leg opening, about 8.5". Dir Shoes - Hb - W Pl Shoes > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Saks Fifth Avenue. Color: Black. Size: 5.5.