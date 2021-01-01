Columbia Women's Kruser Ridge II Softshell Jacket, XS, Purple

Step out in the Columbia® Women's Kruser Ridge Softshell Jacket, either by itself or under a heavier coat, for instant comfort and protection. This water and wind resistant jacket lends reliable protection in the event of chilly temperatures or a few stray raindrops. Its drawcord hem lends an adjustable fit to help keep out the cold and the wind, while the flattering silhouette ensures you'll look as good as you feel. Love every minute you spend outside in the comfort of the Kruser Ridge. FEATURES: Classic fit jacket Water and wind resistant Zippered hand-warming pockets Drawcord adjustable hem provides a cinched-in fit Binding at cuffs Comfort stretch fabric Center back length: 28''