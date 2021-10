This Racerback Bralette Offers The Best Of Both Worlds With Its Beautiful Lace And Flattering Fit. Its Elegant Lace Is Pretty Enough To Show Off And Its Flattering Fit Has Great Coverage And Support. Before Adding This To Your Cart, Shop Our Lace Trim Cotton Panties That Perfectly Pair Together! beautiful Stretchy Lace - Stretchy Lace-Covered Straps - Racerback - V-Neckline - Solid Versatile Color - Removable Cups - Wire Free