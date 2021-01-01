Women's Lace Removable Pad Bralette - Auden White M

Refresh your intimates collection with the lovely style of the Lace Bralette With Removable Pads from Auden™. The allover lace construction lends the classically sweet look you love, paired with removable padding for functional comfort and customizable coverage. This V-neck bralette lends itself beautifully to layering under your favorite flowy tank top or drapey tee, as the lacy material adds dainty detail peeking out from necklines and low-cut armholes. Whether you incorporate this piece into your everyday looks or you simply love wearing a delicate intimate under your clothing, you'll feel confident from the inside out with a wireless design and super soft material. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Pattern: Solid Lace. Material: Nylon.