Lace insets and a lace-up detail at the back bring an undeniably romantic feel to this long charmeuse dress with hand-pleated, heat-set texture that offers stretchy comfort and travel-friendly versatility. A filmy chiffon shawl completes the special-occasion look. Style Name: Komarov Lace-Up Back Maxi Dress With Wrap (Regular & Petite). Style Number: 5555802 1.