Russell Womens/Ladies Authentic Pure Organic Tee (French Navy) - XL - Also in: XXL, XS

Offers a contemporary shaped fit and has a custom developed shoulder to shoulder tape offering greater stability and elegant look. - Includes a small size label in the left side of the neck and removable adhesive label. - Also features a narrow collar band with lycra, a comfortable, cool and light texture, and is GOTS certified. - Sizes: XS (4 US), S (6 US), M (8 US), L (10 US), XL (12 US), XXL (14 US). - Materials: 100% combed ringspun cotton, Other materials: (Light Oxford) 93% cotton, 7% viscose. - Gender: Women