Premier Womens/Ladies Coolchecker Short Sleeve Pique Polo T-Shirt (White) - M - Also in: XL, S, XS, 2XL, L

Fitting polo t-shirt which has side panel detail to flatter the female figure. - A stylish knit collar and 3 button placket to the neckline make for a modern piece of workwear which acts as a smart alternative to a blouse. - Designed to match our 'Colors' range in aprons and blouses, this item can be worn across industries and boasts wicking features that will help draw moisture away from the body under hot conditions. - Quick drying and excellent color retention. - Fabric: 100% Polyester pique. - Weight: 155gsm. - XS, S, M, L, XL, 2XL (4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14). - Gender: Women