B & C Womens/Ladies Coolstar Full Zip Fleece Jacket (Deep Red) - 6 - Also in: 14, 16

Ultra light high performance micro-fabric. - Ergonomic body shape. - Articulated set in sleeves. - Zip puller. - Chin protector. - Anti-pilling. - Reverse zip (front and pockets). - Media player compatible; small opening for earphone cord in right front pocket and hidden earphone loop inside the collar. - Light pack concept style; high insulation, light, compact and packable. - Fabric: 100% Anti-pilling Polyester Micro fleece, Weight 170 gsm. - XS - 6, S - 8, M - 10, L - 12, XL - 14, XXL - 16. - Gender: Women