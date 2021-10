100% Polyamide. - Super lightweight and packable waterproof jacket with soft mesh lining. - ISOLITE 5,000 polyamide fabric with a durable water repellent finish. - Sealed seams. - Adjustable hem and hood. - Size Guide (Bust): 2 US: 30in, 4 US: 32in, 6 US: 34in, 8 US: 36in, 10 US: 38in, 12 US: 40in, 14 US: 43in, 16 US: 45in, 18 US: 48in, 20 US: 50in, 22 US: 52in. - Gender: Women