Regatta Womens/Ladies Defender Iii 3-In-1 Jacket (Waterproof & Windproof) (Navy/Black) - 12 - Also in: 14, 10, 8

100% Hydrafort polyester. - Outer: Concealed hood with adjuster. - Stormflap hook and loop. - Adjustable cuffs. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Concealed zip entrance in lining for embroidery access. - Mesh lined body. - Taped seams. - Shaped fit. - Inner: Fleece cuffs. - 2 zipped lower pockets. - Adjustable shockcord hem. - Shaped fit. - Size 10, 12, 14, 16, 18, 20. - Fabric Outer: Waterproof Hydrafort peached polyester fabric. - Windproof fabric. - Inner: 200 series anti-pill symmetry fleece. - Regatta Womens sizing (bust approx): 2 (30in), 4 (32in), 6 (34in), 8 (36in), 10 (38in), 12 (40in), 14 (43in), 16 (45in), 18 (48in), 20 (50in), 22 (52in), 24 (54in), 26 (56in), 28 (58in), 30 (60in), 32 (62in). - Gender: Women