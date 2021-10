Organic cotton tee. - Crew neck. - Short sleeves. - Side seams. - Comfortable body length for a retail look. - Neck seams are reinforced with soft binding. - Thin collar in self fabric for a modern look. - Minimalist cut and detailing. - No label for perfect rebranding. - 100% Cotton. - Sizes: XS - 4, S - 6, M - 8, L - 10, XL - 12, 2XL - 14. - Gender: Women