Material: three layer soft shell. - 98% polyester, 2% spandex outer. - Waterproof and breathable membrane. - Micro fleece inner layer. - Showerproof and windproof. - Full length zip with chin guard and inner zip guard. - Two front zip pockets. - Drop hem. - Tear out label. - Chest sizes to fit: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL, 4XL. - Gender: Women