Trespass Womens/Ladies Kelby Waterproof Jacket (Fig) - L - Also in: 3XL, XL, S, 2XL, XS, XXS

Shell 1: 100% Polyamide, PU coating, Shell 2: 100% Polyester, TPU membrane, Lining: 100% Polyester. - Adjustable zip off hood. - Front zipper under stormflap. - 2 lower pockets with snap fastened flap. - Hem drawcord with side adjuster. - Cuff with touch fastening adjustment. - Inside zipped pocket. - Waterproof 10000mm, breathable 5000mvp, windproof, taped seams. - Trespass Womens Chest Sizing (approx): XS/4 - 32in/81cm, S/6 - 34in/86cm, M/8 - 36in/91.4cm, L/10 - 38in/96.5cm, XL/12 - 40in/101.5cm, XXL/14 - 42in/106.5cm. - Gender: Women