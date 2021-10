A tailored, fashion fit jacket which is made from a marl effect fabric and brushed back fleece. - Features a full length zip with chin guard and inner zip guard. - Also includes two front zip pockets and a black bound collar, cuffs and hem. - Sizes: S (4/6 US), M (6/8 US), L (8/10 US), XL (10/12 US), XXL (12/14 US). - Material: 100% polyester. - Gender: Women