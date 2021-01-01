From trespass

Trespass Womens/Ladies Marisol Ski Pants (Black) - XS - Also in: XXS, S, M, XL

$115.95 on sale
($262.99 save 56%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Stretch fabric. - Down touch filling. - Tricot lined. - Kick panels. - Adjustable detachable suspenders. - Adjustable waist. - Ankle gaiters. - Waterproof ankle zips. - Articulated knee darts. - 3 waterproof zip pockets. - Side leg ventilation with waterproof zips. - Waterproof 20000mm, breathable 10000mvp, windproof, taped seams. - Shell: 100% Polyester, PU membrane, Lining: 100% Polyamide/100% Polyester, Filling: 100% Polyester. - Trespass Womens Waist Sizing (approx): XS/8 - 25in, S/10 - 28in, M/12 - 30in, L/14 - 32in, XL/16 - 34in, XXL/18 - 36in. - Gender: Women

