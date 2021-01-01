Sols Womens/Ladies Perfect Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Royal Blue) - 3XL - Also in: M, XXL, S, XL

From sols

Sols Womens/Ladies Perfect Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

$18.95 on sale
($24.99 save 24%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Fitted cut with side seams. - Taped neck. - Rib knit collar. - Three button placket with pearlised self color buttons. - Cuffed sleeves. - Twin needle hem. - Fabric weight: 180 gsm. - Materials: 100% ringspun combed cotton. - Other color materials: Grey Marl: 85% cotton, 15% viscose. - Ash: 98% cotton, 2% viscose. - Charcoal Marl: 60% cotton, 40% polyester. - Heather oxblood and heather denim: 57% cotton, 38% polyester, 5% elastane. - Ladies size: S(4/6), M(6/8), L(8/10), XL(10/12), XXL(12/14). - Gender: Women

