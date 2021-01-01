B & C Womens/Ladies Premium Real+ Windproof Waterproof Thermo-Isolated Jacket (Navy Blue) - S - Also in: XXL, M, L, XL, XS

Outer: 100% Oxford Polyester with Waterproof PU coating, 1000mm. - Inner: 100% Polyester Taffeta quilt padding with 100% anti-pilling Polyester microfleece on back panel and collar. - Windproof. - Waterproof. - Thermo-isolated. - Critical seams taped. - Chin protector. - Concealed 3 piece hood with eyelets and flat drawstrings. - Full front zip fastener with touch fastener storm flap. - 1 inner zippered wallet pocket. - Ergonomic sleeves and articulated elbow. - Touch fastener adjustable cuffs with puller. - 2 front zipped pockets with storm flap. - Concealed zip opening at the bottom of lining for easy decoration. - Also available in mens sizes code JM970. - Fabric: See features. - 2XL (50: Chest To Fit (ins), 81: Body Length (cm), 77.9: Back Length (cm), 67.8: Sleeve length (cm)). - L (47: Chest To Fit (ins), 77: Body Length (cm), 74.3: Back Length (cm), 64.6: Sleeve length (cm)). - M (46: Chest To Fit (ins), 76: Body Length (cm), 73.2: Back Length (cm), 63.7: Sleeve length (cm)). - S (44: Chest To Fit (ins), 75: Body Length (cm), 72.1: Back Length (cm), 62.7: Sleeve length (cm)). - XL (49: Chest To Fit (ins), 79: Body Length (cm), 76.1: Back Length (cm), 66.2: Sleeve length (cm)). - XS (43: Chest To Fit (ins), 73.5: Body Length (cm), 71: Back Length (cm), 61.8: Sleeve length (cm)). - Gender: Women