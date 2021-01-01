Sols Womens/Ladies Replay Hooded Soft Shell Jacket (Grey Marl) - 2XL - Also in: XL, M, L, S

Breathable, windproof and water resistant. - Shaped fit. - Taped neckline. - Hood with adjustable drawcord. - Collar high full zip with inner storm flap and chin guard. - Two front zip pockets and one right chest zip pocket. - Tear release adjustable cuffs. - Adjustable drawcord at hem. - Drop tail. - Access for decoration. - Material: Stretch soft shell fabric has a 94% polyester 6% elastane outer, membrane and polyester fleece backing. - Ladies size: S(6/8), M(10), L(12), XL(14), XXL(16). - Gender: Women