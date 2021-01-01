Trespass Womens/Ladies Rosan Ski Jacket (Black) - M - Also in: L, S, XS

Stretch fabric. - Contrast inner lining with quilted panels. - Down touch filling. - Adjustable zip off hood. - 2 welded water repellent pockets, zipped ski pass pocket. - Articulated elbows. - Detachable snowskirt. - Hem drawcord with adjuster. - Underarm ventilation zips. - Inner stretch cuff. - Goggle pocket. - Audio pocket/channel. - Waterproof 20000mm, breathable 10000mvp, windproof, taped seams. - Shell: 100% Polyester, PU membrane, Lining: 100% Polyamide/100% Polyester, Filling: 100% Polyester. - Trespass Womens Chest Sizing (approx): XS/4 - 32in, S/6 - 34in, M/8 - 36in, L/10 - 38in, XL/12 - 40in, XXL/14 - 42in. - Gender: Women