Sols Womens/Ladies Roxy Soft Shell Jacket (Breathable, Windproof And Water Resistant) (White) - 12 - Also in: 6-8, 10, 14, 16

$51.20 on sale
($66.99 save 24%)
In stock
Stretch soft shell fabric has an elastane outer membrane with polyester fleece backing. - Mesh lined front body panels. - Breathable, windproof and water resistant. - Shaped fit with taped neck. - Collar high full zip with inner storm flap and chin guard. - Two front zip pockets and one right chest zip pocket. - Tear release adjustable cuffs. - Adjustable drawcord at hem. - Drop tail. - Access for decoration. - Material: 96% polyester 4% elastane outer. - Ladies size: S(6/8), M(10), L(12), XL(14), XXL(16). - Gender: Women

