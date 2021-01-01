B & C Womens/Ladies Sharp Twill Long Sleeve Shirt (Black) - 3XL - Also in: XXL, XS, L, XL, 4XL, S

Pure cotton Easy Care twill fabric with soft to touch peached fabric. - Soft fused feminine collar. - Angle cut 2 button adjustable cuffs with additional cufflinks buttonhole. - Squared cuff gauntlets with single button. - Darts at bustline, front and back panels for adjusted fit. - Cross stitched matching mother of pearl effect buttons. - Horizontal last buttonhole. - Modern rounded bottom hem. - 1 spare buttons. - Also available in mens sizes, code SMT81. - Weight: 130g/m². - Fabric: 100% combed cotton. - XS (8: Dress Size, 35.8: Chest (in)). - S (10: Dress Size, 37.8: Chest (in)). - M (12: Dress Size, 39.8: Chest (in)). - L (14: Dress Size, 41.7: Chest (in)). - XL (16: Dress Size, 43.7: Chest (in)). - 2XL (18: Dress Size, 45.7: Chest (in)). - 3XL (20: Dress Size, 47.6: Chest (in)). - 4XL (22: Dress Size, 49.6: Chest (in)). - The B & C Collection is based on a desire for all things new, curiosity and fascination for creativity. - Every garment in the collection should evoke a promotion, a campaign, an event or a message, and the creative work lying behind them. - Be inspired. - Gender: Women