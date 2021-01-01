B & C Womens/Ladies Sirocco Lightweight Windproof, Showerproof & Water Repellent J (Purple) - XS - Also in: M, XL, L, S

Windproof, showerproof and water repellent. - Feminine cut. - Lightweight jacket without lining. - Adjustable bottom hem with drawcord. - 2 front pockets. - Adjustable storm hood. - Hood concealed inside the collar with touch fastening closing. - Full zip opening with zip puller. - Fold-away jacket (K-way® system) in pocket with double slider zip. - Fabric: 100% taffeta Nylon. - B & C - The B & C Collection is based on a desire for all things new, curiosity and fascination for creativity. - Every garment in the collection should evoke a promotion, a campaign, an event or a message. - and the creative work lying behind them. - Be inspired. - Gender: Women