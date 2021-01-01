Skechers Womens/Ladies Squad Sr Occupational Sneakers (Navy) - 9 - Also in: 8, 10, 5, 6, 11, 7

Upper: Knitted, Mesh. - Lining: Fabric. - Insole: Cushioned, Memory Foam. - Midsole Material: Flexible, Lightweight. - Outsole: High Traction, Rubber, Slip Resistant. - Sole Features: Shock Absorbing. - Fastening: Stretch Lace. - 4 Eyelets. - Fabric Technology: Durable. - Heel Overlay, Padded Collar, Pull Tab, Removable Insole, Toe Overlay. - Flat. - Heel Height (Imperial): 1.25in. - Cut: Low Cut. - Design: Logo. - Toe Style: Round. - Conforms to Safety Standard: EH Safe, EN ISO 20347: 2012; OB FO SRC. - Gender: Women