Regatta Womens/Ladies Waterproof Windproof Jacket (Fleece Lined) (Navy) - 14 - Also in: 8, 12, 10

Waterproof Hydrafort polyester matrix dobby fabric with windproof fabric. - 200 series anti-pill symmetry fleece lining with taped seams and fleece lined collar. - Concealed hood with adjuster. - Touch fastening adjustable cuffs. - Cell phone pocket and 2 zipped lower pockets. - Studded side adjusters and adjustable shockcord hem. - Embroidery access with shaped fit. - Thermo guard insulation to sleeves. - Size 6, 8, 10, 12, 14. - Fabric Waterproof Hydrafort Polyester Matrix Dobby Fabric with Windproof Fabric. - Gender: Women