From boulevard

Boulevard Womens/Ladies X Wide Ee Fit Touch Fastening Bar Shoe (Black) - 8 - Also in: 7, 5, 6, 10, 11, 9

$33.20 on sale
($43.99 save 25%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

PU lining & padded sock. - TPR sole. - Wide fitting. - With a touch fasten bar. - Gender: Women

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com