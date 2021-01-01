Fruit Of The Loom Womens Lady-Fit 65/35 Short Sleeve Polo Shirt (Black) - S - Also in: XL, 2XL, XS, M, L

Designed for use in the workplace with a longer body length and looser fit. - Guaranteed to perform at 60º wash. - Fused placket with two self-colored buttons. - Easy care fabric. - Also available in mens sizes, code 63402. - Also available in childrens sizes, code 63417. - Weight: 170-180g/m². - Fabric: Easy care 65% Polyester, 35% Cotton. - XS (30 inches). - S (32 inches). - M (34 inches). - L (36 inches). - XL (38 inches). - 2XL (14: Dress Size). - FRUIT OF THE LOOM - a brand steeped in tradition, offering a comprehensive range of garments. - Gender: Women