Zimmermann Women's Ladybeetle Tiered Mini Dress - Jacobean Burnout - Size 2 (6-8)

From the Ladybeetle Collection. Tiered mini dress in silk burnout with detachable slip. Stand collar Three-quarter sleeves Slip-on styling Ruffle trim Lined Viscose/silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 35" from shoulder to hem ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabri. Selloff Women's - S/o W Collections > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Zimmermann. Color: Jacobean Burnout. Size: 2 (6-8).