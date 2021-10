Dial up your look and accessorize with this crossbody in a metallic, quilted chevron silhouette. Top handle Foldover with magnet closure Silvertone and gunmetal hardware One back magnet pocket Two inside zip pockets Two inside slip pockets Lined Leather Imported SIZE Adjustable gunmetal chain shoulder strap, 10" to 20" drop 10.5"W x 6"H x 2.5"D. Center Core - Handbags/slgs > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Color: Silver.