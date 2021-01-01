KEEN Utility Women's Lansing Mid Height Steel Toe Waterproof Work Boots, Raven/Tawny Olive, 7 Wide

STEEL TOE: Left and right asymmetrical uniquely anatomically correct steel toed design provides a roomier toe box for maximum comfort and unobtrusive fit; Meets or exceeds ASTM F2412 and F2413 I/75 and C/75 Standards TRADESWOMEN TESTED: Built on a women’s-specific foot form, the sizing is for women; Rest assured, hardworking women are a part of the product from initial concept all the way to hitting the store shelves, including wear testing the product on work sites WATERPROOF: KEEN.DRY is a waterproof, breathable membrane liner that lets vapor out without letting water in for keeping your feet dry and comfortable; The Lansing women’s work boots do have a mesh liner that integrates with the waterproof membrane TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, rubber outsoles are used for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM F1677 MARK II and ASTM F2913 SATRA Non-Slip Testing Standards; Lug sole patterns provide grip even on slick surfaces SAFETY & COMFORT: Reflective safety features run the entire length of the shoe for added visibility; A full-length TPU stability shank gives added support; Moisture-wicking textiles are used to keep feet dry and probiotics provide natural odor protection